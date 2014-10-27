BRIEF-North Atlantic Drilling extends revolving credit from Seadrill
* Says it has extended $25 million revolving credit facility provided by Seadrill Limited, its majority shareholder, to April 31, 2017
Oct 27 Bank of America Corp : * Finra says fines Bank of America corp's Merrill Lynch unit $6 million
for regulation sho violations and supervisory failures * Finra says penalty includes $3.5 million fine against Merrill Lynch
professional clearing corp for violating regulation sho, a rule designed to
curb abusive naked short selling * Finra says penalty includes $2.5 million fine against Merrill Lynch for
failing to establish proper supervision related to regulation sho and other
areas
* Says it has extended $25 million revolving credit facility provided by Seadrill Limited, its majority shareholder, to April 31, 2017
* To partner with uber to offer guests greater choice by facilitating travel to/from airport once they have booked ticket on Jet app Source text - (With a clear focus to continuously enhance guest experience, Jet Airways - India's full-service, premier international airline, announced a strategic association with ride-hailing major Uber. With this first-of-its kind initiative in the Indian aviation space, the airline will partner with Uber to offer its guests greater choice by facilitating thei
* Manufacturers desperate for cheaper gas (Recasts with result of meeting, fresh quotes)