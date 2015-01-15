Jan 15 Bank of America Corp Chief Financial
Officer Bruce Thompson said Thursday on a conference call with
analysts:
* Asset sensitivity increased in Q4, bank now expects to earn
$3.7 billion from rise in rates
* In Q1 2015, the bank expects to shift reporting segments
* BofA is moving its small business banking unit out of
consumer bank and into commercial bank
* BofA is also moving its mortgage unit back into its consumer
bank
* Bank hopes to have legacy asset servicing expenses to around
$800 mln/quarter by end of 2015
* BofA expects deposit growth throughout 2015, and goal is to
use that growth to grow core loans
* Bank's goal is to grow core loans
* At least through end of this year, bank should accrete
capital through pre-tax earnings
* Bank had strong investment-banking pipeline at year end, but
market volatility could have impact
* Deposit growth has been around 2.1 percent in last 12 months,
should be similar in 2015, loan growth should be in similar
ballpark