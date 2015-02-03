BRIEF-Nokia says smartphone malware infection rates rose nearly 400 pct in 2016
* Says mobile device malware infection rates increased steadily in 2016, reaching an all-time high
Feb 3 * U.S. judge rejects Bank of America Corp bid to overturn jury verdict
or get new trial in "hustle" mortgage fraud case -- court ruling * U.S. district judge jed rakoff says jury's conclusion that there was a
"massive and intentional fraud" is "amply supported" by the evidence
* Says mobile device malware infection rates increased steadily in 2016, reaching an all-time high
* Gazit-Globe reports year-end and fourth quarter 2016 financial results