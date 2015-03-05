PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - March 24
March 24 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
March 5 * New York state appeals court upholds Bank of America Corp $8.5
billion mortgage securities settlement -- court ruling * State appeals court in Manhattan says Bank of New York Mellon Corp in
its capacity as trustee, properly exercised its discretion in arranging the
settlement * Court finds "no indication" that trustee acted in self-interest, or in the
interest of Bank of America at the expense of investors in the securities * New York state appeals court says "we approve the settlement in its entirety"
* Ride-Sharing service Lyft latest to remove Youtube ads after they appeared next to offensive videos - NYT Source: http://nyti.ms/2n0nMw4