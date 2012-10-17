BRIEF-Bluedrop announces $3.0 million funding agreement with Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency
Oct 17 Bank of America Corp : * CFO says estimate for repurchase losses above reserves is $6 b for gses,
private investors * Bank had previously estimated repurchase losses above reserves at $5 billion
for private investors only * Bank says it has received information that allows it to determine a
'reasonable estimate' * Bofa CFO Thompson, in media call, says housing 'clearly beginning to turn
corner'
* Files for potential mixed shelf, size undisclosed Source text:(http://bit.ly/2l8QOYw) Further company coverage:
* DCP Midstream LP - on Feb. 24, co, unit entered into first amendment and joinder to amended and restated credit agreement