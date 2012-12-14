BRIEF-Seair announces default on senior debt
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
Dec 14 Bank of America Corp : * CEO Brian Moynihan says he expects interest rates to stay where they are for
a while * Moynihan: private investors will return to mortgage market once rules are
laid out * Moynihan: BofA will grow the mortgage business for its own customers
* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.2425 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 24 Citigroup Inc on Friday said that U.S. government and regulatory agencies are investigating the bank's hiring practices.