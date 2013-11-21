BRIEF-Alarmforce Q1 earnings per share C$0.09
* Alarmforce Industries Inc - at end of Q1, completed review process and adjoining restatements fulfilling filing requirements
Nov 21 Bank of America Corp : * Issues $500 million "green bond" * Says has issued a "green bond" consisting of a three-year, fixed-rate bond
that is $500 million in aggregate principal amount
* Investors brace for rate hikes in U.S., and eventually Europe
* Cardconnect Corp reports fourth quarter and full-year 2016 results