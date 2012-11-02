Nov 2 Bank of America Corp could already be above capital requirements issued Thursday by global regulators, the bank's chief financial officer said.

The Financial Stability Board, a regulatory task force for the group of 20 top economies, on Thursday said the second-largest U.S. bank should hold common equity equal to 8.5 percent of its risk-weighted assets, less than the 9.5 percent of rivals Citigroup Inc and JPMorgan Chase & Co. [ID: nL1E8M1FR1]

At the end of the third quarter, Bank of America reported a Tier 1 common capital ratio of 8.97 percent under so-called Basel III rules that are to be phased in starting next year through January 2019. If the bank's models were approved, Bank of America would be in "excess" of the FSB's guidelines, CFO Bruce Thompson said Friday at an investor conference.

"What came out yesterday obviously makes our glide path to Basel III a little bit shorter than what a lot of people have expected," he said.