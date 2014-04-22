NEW YORK, April 22 Lisa Carnoy has joined U.S. Trust, the private banking unit of Bank of America Corp, as division executive for its Northeast and metropolitan New York region.

Carnoy, who had been head of global capital markets at the bank, will report to U.S. Trust President Keith Banks and also join Bank of America's operating committee. In addition to her regional responsibilities, she is responsible for driving the partnership between the global banking division and the global wealth and investment management division, which includes U.S. Trust and Merrill Lynch Wealth Management, the bank said Tuesday.

Reporting to Carnoy are Ann Limberg, lead of U.S. Trust's Northeast division, and Tom Boehlke, lead of its Metro New York division. Senior client relationship executive Jennifer Povlitz also is reporting to Carnoy.

The executive's former role in capital markets will be assumed by Jim Probert, a 20-year Bank of America veteran who has run Americas investment-grade debt capital markets since 2010. (Reporting by Shankar Ramakrishnan and Jed Horowitz; editing by Peter Galloway)