UPDATE 6-Controversial Dakota pipeline to go ahead after Army approval
* Tribe plans legal challenge, Washington protest (Adds acting army secretary, more from Standing Rock Sioux, background)
(Repeats to correct spelling of firm in news alert, with no change to headlines or text)
NEW YORK Aug 23 The cost to insure Bank of America's (BAC.N) debt in the credit default swap market surged to a record high on Tuesday as concerns over the U.S. bank's mortgage liabilities accelerated.
Credit default swap insurance on the bank's unsecured debt jumped 64 basis points to 435 basis points, meaning it would cost $435,000 per year for five years to insure $10 million in bonds, according to Markit.
The bank's CDS previously traded as high as 386 basis points in March 2009, Markit data show. (Reporting by Karen Brettell; Editing by Theodore d'Afflisio)
* Tribe plans legal challenge, Washington protest (Adds acting army secretary, more from Standing Rock Sioux, background)
LOS ANGELES, Feb 7 Yum China Holdings Inc , reporting for the first time as a standalone company, on Tuesday said its profit beat expectations for the fourth quarter despite just missing Wall Street's target for sales at established restaurants.
Feb 8 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.