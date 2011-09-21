NEW YORK, Sept 21 The cost to insure Bank of America's (BAC.N) debt in the credit default swap market rose on Wednesday after Moody's Investors Corp cut the bank's credit rating and said the government may be less like to support the bank if it verged on failure.

The cost to buy swap protection on the bank for five years rose 26 basis points to 365 basis points, or $365,000 per year, according to Markit. The swaps remain below their high of 386 basis points set in 2009, Markit data show.

Moody's cut Bank of America's long-term debt rating to "Baa1, the third lowest investment grade, from "A2." For more, see [ID:nS1E78K16B]

(Reporting by Karen Brettell;Editing by Diane Craft )