* Bank of America stock up 1.6 pct
* BofA ends ties with CCB that began in 2005
* Other U.S. banks also retreating from China investments
By Elzio Barreto, Denny Thomas and Peter Rudegeair
HONG KONG/NEW YORK, Sept 3 Bank of America Corp
started selling its remaining stake in China
Construction Bank Corp (CCB) on Tuesday for up to
$1.5 billion, according to a term sheet of the deal seen by
Reuters, marking the final step of the U.S. bank's multi-year
exit from the asset.
The Charlotte, North Carolina-based bank joins a list of
Western banks that have found that their investments in Chinese
financial firms did not provide the strategic benefits they had
hoped for. Earlier this year, Goldman Sachs Group Inc
sold out of its seven-year investment from Industrial and
Commercial Bank of China.
The sales come as the Chinese banking system has shown signs
of stress, with bad loans picking up as economic growth slows.
As a result, several Chinese lenders are preparing to launch
equity sales to bolster their capital base.
But even before the Chinese banking sector weakened, many
U.S. and European banks decided to sell the assets to bolster
their capital bases and focus on their main businesses.
Bank of America's investment in CCB dates to 2005 when it
paid $3 billion for a 9.9 percent stake ahead of the Chinese
bank's initial public offering.
At the time, Bank of America's then Chief Executive Kenneth
Lewis said the partnership was designed to give Bank of America
more access to roughly 1.3 billion Chinese consumers, while CCB
would benefit from BofA's U.S. retail banking experience.
The U.S. bank increased its holdings in following years,
before paring it down starting in 2009. In 2011, the bank raised
a combined $14.9 billion from selling shares in CCB to a group
of investors that included Singapore's Temasek Holdings
.
Bank of America launched Tuesday's sale after a lock-up on
its remaining stake expired last month.
The bank launched an offer for 2 billion Hong Kong-traded
shares of CCB in a range of HK$5.63 to HK$5.81 ($0.73
to $0.75) each, according to a term sheet of the deal seen by
Reuters. The price is equivalent to a discount of up to 5.1
percent to Tuesday's close of HK$5.93.
Bank of America shares rose 1.63 percent to $14.35 in
morning trading.
CCB shares are down 4.7 percent since the beginning of the
year in Hong Kong, outperforming the 9 percent decline in the
financial sub-index of the Hong Kong stock exchange in
2013.
CLEANING UP
Bank of America has been cleaning up its balance sheet since
the financial crisis. In the bank's 2012 annual report, chief
executive Brian Moynihan wrote that the bank had divested more
than $60 billion of assets outside its main businesses while
improving capital ratios and maintaining its earnings power.
The Charlotte, North Carolina-based bank increased its
second-quarter profit 70 percent to $3.57 billion.
The bank managed to trim operating expenses by 6
percent while boosting its Basel III capital ratio.
The bank has been particularly active in streamlining its
international operations. In recent years Bank of America sold
its foreign wealth management businesses to Julius Baer Group
and credit card portfolios in Canada, Spain and
Britain to various banks and private-equity firms.
Some foreign banks continue to hold on to their investments
in Chinese lenders. Among them are HSBC Holdings Plc,
which owns a 19.9 percent holding in China's Bank of
Communications Co Ltd and Spain's BBVA's has a 15
percent stake in China Citic Bank Corp Ltd.