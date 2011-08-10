(Refiles to amend dateline)
* BofA may shed half of $17 billion CCB investment
* Talks have occurred with Kuwait, Qatar funds
* Bank declines comment on existence of talks
By Denny Thomas and Dinesh Nair
HONG KONG/DUBAI, Aug 11 Bank of America Corp
(BAC.N) has held exploratory talks with the principal
investment funds of Kuwait and Qatar about selling part of its
stake in China Construction Bank (0939.HK), sources with direct
knowledge of the talks told Reuters.
Bank of America, which owns about 10 percent of CCB's
(601939.SS) Hong Kong-listed shares and is scurrying to raise
capital for its mortgage-scarred balance sheet, will be
contractually free to sell the bank shares after Aug. 29. They
are valued at about $17 billion.
The bank, the largest in the US by assets, is likely to
sell half its stake in order to shore up its Tier 1 capital.
Analysts believe Bank of America needs about $50 billion to
meet new capital requirements.
Talks about the Chinese bank have been held with other
investors in addition to the Kuwait Investment Authority and
the Qatar Investment Authority, the sources said.
It is unclear if any agreement with the sovereign wealth
funds or other investors have been cemented.
Bank of America, whose shares have fallen 20 percent in the
past week, did not mention the China investment during a widely
followed conference call that top executives held Wednesday
with thousands of investors. Chief Financial Officer Bruce
Thompson said on the call that asset sales are being considered
to boost capital.
"These stakes will be sold eventually," one source said of
the Chinese bank shares. "They have been shown previously to
funds who matter."
Bank of America spokesman Jerry Dubrowski declined to
discuss whether negotiations have been held, and officials at
QIA and KIA were not immediately available for comment.
"We continue to be a significant shareholder in CCB and we
intend to continue the important long-term strategic alliance
with CCB originally entered into in 2005," Dubrowski said.
The sources sought anonymity because they are not
authorised to speak to the media.
Bank of America has not been getting much support this year
from its CCB investment. Shares of the Chinese bank have fallen
some 24 percent, partly in anticipation of a BofA sale, traders
said.
Last November, Bank of America sold its option to purchase
additional shares of CCB that were available in a rights
offering.
Chinese banks have been pressured by slowing loan growth
and mounting worries about bad debts. Last month, Temasek
Holdings [TEM.UL], a state-owned investment vehicle in
Singapore that bought the CCB rights from BofA, sold $3.6
billion worth of stakes in two large China banks.
BofA SELLS
Over the past year, BofA has shed its stakes in banks in
South America and Latin America, as well as a portion of its
holdings in New York-based BlackRock Inc, (BLK.N) the world's
largest asset manager.
Last week, the Charlotte, North Carolina-based bank company
sold 400,000 residential mortgage loans with an unpaid
principal balance of $73 billion, to Fannie Mae, the Wall
Street Journal reported Wednesday, citing sources familiar with
the deal.
Middle Eastern sovereign funds are familiar with Chinese
financial firms. QIA and KIA were cornerstone investors in
Agricultural Bank of China Ltd's (1288.HK) IPO last year. KIA
also invested $1 billion in insurer AIA Group's Hong Kong
listing.
BofA paid $3 billion for a 9.9 percent stake in CCB, the
world's No. 2 bank by market value, before the Chinese lender's
IPO in 2005. The US bank now owns 25.6 million shares,
including 23.6 million that come out of a lock-up on Aug 29. It
is free to sell the remaining shares in 2013.
The U.S. bank is eager to retain about half of the stake as
a bet on growth in China, one source said.
China's top three banks went public in the middle of last
decade, and each attracted large investments from US and
European banks before their offerings. The investments were
marketed as a strong selling points by underwriters, but
several of the overseas strategic investors have partly or
fully exited their stakes following the expiration of lock-up
periods.
(Reporting by Denny Thomas Dinesh Nair; additional
reporting by Joe Rauch; editing by Jed Horowitz)