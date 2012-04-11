By Rick Rothacker
| April 11
April 11 Bank of America Corp's chief
information officer is leaving the company and will be replaced
by a consumer banking executive, the bank said on Tuesday.
Marc Gordon, the departing CIO, said in a statement that he
was looking forward to a "personal change in direction" but
didn't disclose his future plans. He joined the second-largest
U.S. bank in 2004 from electronics retail Best Buy Co Inc
.
Last year, he announced a number of key hires, including a
new chief information security officer and new chief data
officer.
Laurie Readhead, his replacement, most recently was in
charge of consumer bank efficiency efforts and divestitures. She
will report to Cathy Bessant, head of global technology and
operations.
Readhead has been with the bank since 1991 and has held a
variety of finance and consumer banking positions. In previous
roles, she oversaw e-commerce, ATMs and call centers, as well as
small-business banking.
In October, as part of a restructuring of the bank's
executive ranks, she was named consumer market and distribution
optimization executive, reporting to co-Chief Operating Officer
David Darnell.
Bank of America is in the midst of an efficiency program
called Project New BAC that aims to eliminate 30,000 jobs in
consumer banking and technology areas over the next few years. A
second phase of the program will focus on wealth management,
commercial banking and capital markets businesses, and
associated support functions.
The bank has said it will finalize plans for the second
phase this month and could release more details when it reports
earnings on April 19.
(Editing by Steve Orlofsky)