NEW YORK, Nov 30 Bank of America Corp's
Merrill Lynch unit was sued on Wednesday by Comverse
Technology Inc, which alleged fraud over the sale of
tens of millions of dollars of auction-rate securities in 2006
and 2007.
Merrill Lynch, acting as Comverse's broker-dealer and
adviser, marketed the securities as safe cash equivalents, but
the market for them froze after Merrill stopped making a market
for them, according to the lawsuit, which was filed in New York
State Supreme Court in Manhattan.
Comverse claims it was left with securities worth "a
fraction of" the $46.2 million it invested and is seeking
compensation for its losses.
Bank of America spokesman Bill Halldin said the bank has
received the complaint and said that "most courts have rejected
similar claims."
Based in New York, Comverse provides software billing
systems and other services. Bank of America bought Merrill on
Jan. 1, 2009.
Merrill and more than one dozen other major banks agreed to
buy back billions of dollars of auction-rate securities in
settlements with regulators in 2008 and 2009.
According to the complaint, Merrill's settlements required
repurchases of auction-rate debt from retail investors, but not
Comverse and other institutional investors.
The case is Comverse Technology Inc v Merrill Lynch, Pierce
Fenner and Smith Inc, New York State Supreme Court, New York
County, No. 653315/2011.
(Reporting by Karen Freifeld; Editing by Carol Bishopric and
Matt Driskill)