* BofA may sell correspondent mortgage unit
* Fortress Investment Group unit in talks with bank--WSJ
* Deal may still fall through -- WSJ
(Adds Fortress officials not immediately reachable)
Sept 23 Bank of America Corp (BAC.N) is in
talks to sell its correspondent mortgage lending unit to a
division of Fortress Investment Group LLC, the Wall Street
Journal reported on Friday.
The largest U.S. bank by assets, which has been saddled by
losses and litigation related to its residential mortgage
business, last month said it would either wind down or sell the
correspondent business, which buys loans from other banks and
mortgage brokers.
Nationstar Mortgage Holdings Inc, which is owned by
Fortress, is conducting due diligence on the deal, according to
the paper. It cited unnamed sources who said no final
agreements have been reached.
Fortress officials could not immediately be reached by
Reuters.
"We continue to work with interested parties, and feel we
are making positive progress toward a potential sale," said Dan
Frahm, a Bank of America spokesman. He declined to elaborate.
A sale of the mortgage unit would join a steady flow of
sales of "noncore" assets that the bank has been disposing of
this year to raise capital to offset losses and meet tougher
capital rules being phased in by regulators worldwide.
The bank's shares have lost roughly half their value this
year on concerns that continuing problems related to the loans
of the former Countrywide Financial could force the company to
raise as much as $50 billion of new equity and dilute current
shareholdings.
Chief Executive Brian Moynihan, who in August arranged for
a $5 billion investment from Warren Buffett's Berkshire
Hathaway, has said the bank can absorb its losses through asset
sales and earnings.
(Reporting by Joe Rauch in Charlotte, North Carolina; editing
by Steve Orlofsky and Andre Grenon)