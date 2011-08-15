* Eight cases against B of A moved to Los Angeles court
* Judge previously ruled in the bank's favor
By Moira Herbst
NEW YORK, Aug 15 Bank of America Corp (BAC.N)
won what could prove a legal victory as eight mortgage
securities lawsuits against its Countrywide unit were combined
into a single case before a federal judge who has ruled
favorably for the bank in the past.
The U.S. Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation
assigned the cases to U.S. District Judge Mariana Pfaelzer, who
threw out a large number of claims in a similar case against
the bank.
"In centralizing these eight Countrywide MBS actions before
Judge Pfaelzer, we take advantage of her familiarity with the
issues in this litigation and make efficient use of judicial
resources," wrote Kathryn Vratil, acting chairman of the
judicial panel, in a Monday order.
Bank of America faces dozens of lawsuits stemming from its
2008 purchase of Countrywide Financial Corp, once the largest
of the U.S. mortgage lenders.
Many of these cases were brought by investors in securities
backed by Countrywide home loans who allege they were misled
about the risks and quality of underwriting.
In a ruling on Nov. 4, Pfaelzer narrowed the potential
recovery by various investors in Countrywide mortgage-backed
securities, saying some investors did not sufficiently
demonstrate they suffered and injury for the securities they
bought and that others waited too long to sue.
After plaintiffs filed an amended complaint, Pfaelzer
granted in April Bank of America's request to dismiss various
claims, stating it cannot be held liable for actions of a
unit.
Bank of America has said these rulings reduced the amount
of securities at issue to $31 billion from $352 billion.
The lawsuits are separate from the bank's $8.5 billion
settlement reached in June with other mortgage securities
investors. Many of those investors, as well as regulators,
including New York's and Delaware's attorneys general, are
mounting challenges to that accord.
The case is In Re: Countrywide Financial Corp
Mortgage-backed Securities Litigation, U.S. District Court,
Central District of California, No. 11-md-02265.
(Reporting by Moira Herbst; additional reporting by Jonathan
Stempel; editing by Andre Grenon)