BRIEF-Atos SE acquires Zdata
* Atos acquires Zdata, a premier consulting firm with unparalleled expertise in big data solutions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, July 17 Bank of America Corp has agreed to settle a lawsuit brought by Syncora Guarantee alleging that Countrywide Financial fraudulently misrepresented mortgage-backed securities insured by Syncora, sources close to the settlement said.
The terms of the settlement were not immediately available.
Syncora Guarantee, a unit of Syncora Holdings Ltd , had accused of fraudulently inducing it to insure mortgage-backed securities that later failed.
Bank of America owns Countrywide.
(Reporting by Karen Freifeld; Editing by Eddie Evans, Gary Hill)
* U.S. Oil Sands Inc announces agreement with service providers and PR spring project update Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 17 Citigroup Inc's board of directors cut Chief Executive Officer Michael Corbat's compensation by 6 percent last year after the bank missed financial targets and one-third of its voting shareholders disapproved of his prior pay package.