* Many customers will be able to avoid fee
* Charge will be incorporated into account types
By Rick Rothacker
Oct 28 Bank of America Corp (BAC.N), after
receiving heavy public criticism for a planned $5 per-month
debit card fee, is likely to give customers more ways to avoid
the fee, a person familiar with the bank's plans said Friday.
The second largest U.S. bank is likely to allow many
customers to avoid the fee by taking measures such as
maintaining minimum balances, having paychecks direct
deposited, or using Bank of America credit cards, the person
said.
Under earlier plans, customers might have needed balances
totaling $20,000 across all their Bank of America accounts to
avoid the fee.
Bank of Americas unleashed a firestorm of criticism from
customers, consumer advocates and politicians last month when
it disclosed plans to charge customers $5 per month for using
their debit cards, starting sometime next year. The goal was to
make up revenue lost to a law that slashes the fees banks
charge retailers when consumers swipe their cards.
Some other major banks have quietly pulled back on the
charges. After testing a $3 per month fee in two states since
February, JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N) decided not to charge
customers, a person familiar with the situation said on Friday.
The test will end next month and will not be extended or
expanded, the person added.
Wells Fargo & Co started testing a $3 per-month fee in five
states on Oct. 14. The bank has not had time to evaluate
results and has not made any changes in the program, Wells
spokeswoman Lisa Westermann said.
Charlotte, North Carolina-based Bank of America is not
abandoning the fee now and will likely include it in new
account types the bank is testing in three states. The bank
plans to roll out these packages nationwide next year.
The $5 per-month fee may still remain an option for
customers, the person said.
The bank has said the purpose of the new account types is
to provide customers with upfront pricing, instead of hitting
them with penalties after the fact. Customers can pay monthly
fees of between $9 and $20, or avoid the charges by keeping
minimum balances, using their credit cards or having a minimum
amount deposited to their account.
While some banks have disclosed plans to apply similar
fees, many banks and credit unions decided not to institute the
charge and have encouraged customers to switch banks.
(Reporting by Rick Rothacker in Charlotte, North Carolina;
editing by Andre Grenon)