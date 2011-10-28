* Many customers will be able to avoid fee
By Rick Rothacker and Joe Rauch
Oct 28 Bank of America Corp, (BAC.N) after
receiving heavy public criticism for a planned $5-per-month
debit card fee, is likely to give customers more ways to avoid
the fee, a person familiar with the bank's plans said Friday.
The second-biggest U.S. bank is reworking its plans as
rivals Wells Fargo & Co (WFC.N) and JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N)
have decided not to charge monthly fees, ending test programs
in certain states.
Bank of America is likely to allow many customers to
sidestep the fee by taking measures such as maintaining minimum
balances, having paychecks direct deposited, or using Bank of
America credit cards, the person said.
Under earlier plans, customers might have needed balances
totaling $20,000 across all their Bank of America accounts to
skip the fee.
Bank of America set off a firestorm of criticism from
customers, consumer advocates and politicians last month when
it disclosed plans to charge customers $5 per month for using
their debit cards, starting sometime next year.
The goal was to make up revenue lost to a law that slashes
the fees banks charge retailers when consumers swipe their
cards.
While some banks have disclosed plans to apply similar
fees, many banks and credit unions decided not to institute the
charge and have encouraged customers to switch banks.
Charlotte, North Carolina-based Bank of America is not
abandoning the fee now and will likely include it in new
account types the bank is testing in three states. The bank
plans to roll out these packages nationwide next year.
The $5-per-month fee may still remain an option for
customers, the person said.
The bank has said the purpose of the new account types is
to provide customers with upfront pricing, instead of hitting
them with penalties after the fact. Customers can pay monthly
fees of between $9 and $20, or avoid the charges by keeping
minimum balances, using their credit cards or having a minimum
amount deposited to their account.
Among other banks, Wells Fargo & Co said late Friday that
in response to customer feedback it has canceled a five-state
pilot program that would have charged customers $3 per month to
use their cards
After testing a $3 per month fee in two states since
February, JPMorgan Chase & Co has decided not to charge
customers, a person familiar with the situation said on Friday.
The test will end next month and will not be extended or
expanded, the person added.
Citigroup Inc announced an account overhaul in
mid-September that did not include a monthly debit card usage
fee. Stephen Troutner, head of banking products for Citi's U.S.
consumer bank, said at the time that the New York-based bank
found customers were strongly opposed to such monthly
maintenance fees.
Richard Davis, CEO of US Bancorp , said during an Oct. 19
conference call with analysts the Minneapolis-based regional
bank is monitoring the results of other banks imposing debit
card fees. Davis did not rule out instituting a fee in the
future, but said the bank has no immediate plans to do so.
"We will find out if customers complain and move, or just
complain," he said. "We will take all that in time and we will
make our decision."
SunTrust Banks Inc is charging a $5 per-month fee on
everyday checking account customers who make purchases. A
spokesman declined to comment on the bank's strategy.
Norma Garcia, manager of Consumers Union's financial
services program, applauded JPMorgan's decision, but said that,
without more details, it was unclear if Bank of America's
changes would be better for customers.
"Clearly, there is overwhelming public support to drop the
fee," she added.
(Reporting by Rick Rothacker and Joe Rauch in Charlotte,
North Carolina; editing by Andre Grenon, Gary Hill)