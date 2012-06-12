June 12 Bank of America Corp expects to
reduce its long-term debt by about $40 billion in the second
quarter, reducing its interest expense by $230 million per
quarter going forward, Chief Financial Officer Bruce Thompson
said.
The bank has previously said it has $34 billion in debt
maturing in the quarter. It also has taken steps to redeem
subordinated debt, trust preferred securities and other
securities.
"We will look to drive that debt footprint down," Thompson
said Tuesday at an investor conference in New York.
Reducing interest payments is one way the second-largest
U.S. bank can reduce its overall expenses, Thompson said. The
bank is also in the middle of broad cost-cutting program called
Project New BAC and working to reduce expenses in its unit that
works with troubled borrowers.
The bank plans to disclose more about the second phase of
New BAC, which is focused on capital markets and wealth
management operations, when the bank reports earnings in July,
Thompson said. The bank is cutting 30,000 jobs in the first
phase, which covered consumer and technology operations.
(Reporting By Rick Rothacker in Charlotte, North Carolina;
Editing by Tim Dobbyn)