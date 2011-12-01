(Corrects first bullet to make clear Owen to be CFO of consumer banking unit)

* David Owen to be consumer unit CFO at JPMorgan

* Latest high-profile departure from BofA

By Rick Rothacker

Dec 1 Bank of America Corp's (BAC.N) head of online banking is leaving to become chief financial officer of rival JPMorgan Chase & Co's (JPM.N) consumer banking unit.

David Owen starts on Monday, a JPMorgan spokesman said on Thursday. He replaces John Samenuk, who takes a key role on the bank's customer experience team.

Owen, with Bank of America since 2003, was its online, mobile, fraud and claims executive, responsible for a website with 30 million active users. After a reorganization announced in October, he reported to Katy Knox, head of retail banking and distribution.

He becomes the latest high-profile departure at the nation's second biggest bank, which shook up its leadership in recent months as part of a massive cost-cutting campaign. In October, Bank of America strategy executive Mike Lyons left to lead corporate and institutional banking at PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNC.N).

Bank of America's online banking website gained attention recently when customers had trouble logging on and faced other problems over a six-day period. The bank initially provided little explanation for the issues, but later Owen said an ongoing upgrade and heavy traffic were behind the problem, easing concerns about possible hacking.

Owen was also involved in a joint venture announced in May called clearXchange that will allow bank customers to move money from their checking accounts to other people using a mobile number or email address. JPMorgan and Wells Fargo (WFC.N) are Bank of America's partners on the project.

Bank of America has not named a replacement for Owen. (Reporting by Rick Rothacker in Charlotte, North Carolina; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)