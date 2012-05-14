May 14 A federal judge on Monday refused to
delay the approval process for a controversial $20 million
settlement between Bank of America Corp directors and
shareholders who accused the bank of overpaying for Merrill
Lynch & Co.
U.S. District Judge Kevin Castel in Manhattan said it is
premature for shareholders in a similar lawsuit brought in
Delaware Chancery Court to intervene.
These shareholders have complained that the payout is too
low, and could erase their claims in the Delaware case.
(Reporting By Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Gary
Hill)