By Jonathan Stempel
May 14 A U.S. federal judge in New York on
Monday refused to delay the approval process for a controversial
$20 million settlement between Bank of America Corp
directors and shareholders who accused the bank of overpaying
for Merrill Lynch & Co.
U.S. District Judge Kevin Castel rejected as premature a
request by another shareholder group, pursuing a similar lawsuit
against Bank of America directors, to intervene in the New York
case.
The second group of shareholders, who have taken action in
the Delaware Chancery Court, say the New York settlement is too
low and could erase its claims.
Bank of America agreed to buy Merrill on Sept. 15, 2008, at
the height of the financial crisis. Merrill's losses were a
factor in the bank being forced to obtain a second federal
bailout, and contributed to a 93 percent drop in its share price
over six months. The takeover closed in January 2009.
The second shareholder group has complained that the New
York settlement was the result of a "collusive scheme" between
directors trying to avoid a big payout and lawyers hoping to win
a big fee award.
They also said the payout is too low in light of the damages
suffered and $500 million of insurance coverage available to the
directors.
"Such arguments are best raised in the settlement approval
process," Castel wrote. "At this point the parties here have
executed only a memorandum of understanding.... A review of the
merits of any settlement is premature."
Michael Schwartz, a lawyer for the Delaware plaintiffs, did
not immediately respond to requests for comment. Bank of America
spokesman Lawrence Grayson declined to comment.
The New York settlement would resolve claims that Bank of
America directors breached their duties for having misled
shareholders about Merrill's soaring losses and hidden how
Merrill was paying $3.6 billion of bonuses despite those losses.
Among the defendants is Kenneth Lewis, the onetime Bank of
America chief executive who engineered the takeover.
Earlier this month, Delaware Chancellor Leo Strine put the
case before him on hold, as he denied a request by shareholders
in that case to block Castel from reviewing the settlement.
Castel also oversees nationwide shareholder litigation
against Charlotte, North Carolina-based Bank of America itself
over the Merrill purchase, where damages could be much larger.
Lead plaintiffs in the New York case are the Hollywood
Police Officers' Retirement System in Florida, and the Louisiana
Municipal Police Employees Retirement System.
Both cases are derivative lawsuits brought on behalf of Bank
of America. Payouts would go to the bank, not to shareholders.
The cases are: Bank of America Corp Stockholder Derivative
Litigation, Delaware Chancery Court, No. CA4307; and In re: Bank
of America Corp Securities, Derivative, and Employee Retirement
Income Security Act (ERISA) Litigation, U.S. District Court,
Southern District of New York, No. 09-md-02058.
(Reporting By Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Gary
Hill and Michael Perry)