BRIEF-Rockwell Collins' shareowners vote in favor of B/E Aerospace acquisition
* Rockwell Collins' shareowners vote strongly in favor of B/E Aerospace acquisition
Jan 23 Bank of America Corp appointed two new directors as the second-largest U.S. bank continues to revamp its board.
The bank said Arnold Donald, the former chief executive of sweetener manufacturer Merisant Co, and Lionel Nowell II, a former treasurer of PepsiCo Inc, joined the board effective immediately.
With the appointments, the bank now has 18 directors. The board in August named four new directors in anticipation of coming retirements this year.
* Rockwell Collins' shareowners vote strongly in favor of B/E Aerospace acquisition
* B/E Aerospace stockholders approve merger with Rockwell Collins
BERLIN, March 9 Lockheed Martin Corp and Europe's MBDA will set up a new joint venture to manage a multibillion-euro missile defence programme given German concerns about MBDA's ability to execute the project on its own, sources familiar with the plans said on Thursday.