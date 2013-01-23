Jan 23 Bank of America Corp appointed two new directors as the second-largest U.S. bank continues to revamp its board.

The bank said Arnold Donald, the former chief executive of sweetener manufacturer Merisant Co, and Lionel Nowell II, a former treasurer of PepsiCo Inc, joined the board effective immediately.

With the appointments, the bank now has 18 directors. The board in August named four new directors in anticipation of coming retirements this year.