By Rick Rothacker
Aug 23 Bank of America Corp, the
second-largest U.S. bank, is remaking its board with four new
directors in anticipation of coming retirements next year.
The bank is adding current and former corporate executives
from outside the financial sector in a sign the bank can draw
high-profile board members despite its ongoing challenges, one
expert said. It's the latest corporate governance shake-up at a
bank that foundered during the financial crisis and in 2009
overhauled its board under government pressure.
The new directors are Sharon Allen, former Deloitte LLP
chairman; Jack Bovender, former HCA Inc chairman and
chief executive; Linda Hudson, president and CEO of the U.S.
subsidiary of BAE Systems Plc ; and David Yost, former
CEO of AmerisourceBergen Corp, the bank said in a
statement Thursday.
Bank spokesman Scott Silvestri declined to comment on who is
due to leave the board, which will have 16 members with the
additions. But the board has three directors who are older than
or near the bank's typical retirement age for directors.
The bank's most recent proxy filing says a director who has
reached the age of 72 or older should not be nominated for
re-election, although the board may allow it if it is in the
best interest of the company and shareholders.
This year, the board nominated 72-year-old Virgis Colbert, a
senior adviser at brewer MillerCoors, for re-election,
and he was approved by shareholders. Two other directors, former
Federal Deposit Insurance Corp Chairman Donald Powell and
Carlyle Group senior adviser Charles Rossotti, are 71,
according to the bank's website.
Director Paul Jones retired from the board in May.
In May 2009, Bank of America announced plans to add more
directors with financial expertise and banking experience as the
bank reeled from its Merrill Lynch acquisition and faced a
capital shortfall of $33.9 billion after a government stress
test. In the next few months, the bank added six new directors,
while other board members stepped down.
If Powell departs, only three of the six directors added in
the latter half of 2009 will remain. Former Bank One executive
Bill Boardman retired in the spring of 2011. Jones, former chief
executive of Compass Bancshares Inc, was also a 2009 appointee.
Rossotti and Colbert are former Merrill directors who were
named to the board in January 2009 after the acquisition closed.
The four new directors join the board of a company that has
lagged its peers in recovering from the financial crisis largely
due to losses and lawsuits tied to its 2008 acquisition of
subprime mortgage lender Countrywide Financial. Chief Executive
Officer Brian Moynihan has been building capital by selling
assets and cutting costs, but faces questions about how he will
grow earnings.
The new directors are typical corporate board members who
differ from the bankers and former regulators who were added to
the board in 2009 under government pressure, said Charles Elson,
director of the Weinberg Center for Corporate Governance at the
University of Delaware.
"It's a sign that the bank is getting its bearings back,"
Elson said. "They are able to attract risk-averse retired or
current executives."
A source familiar with the board who did not want his name
used said new blood was a positive, especially
operations-oriented directors at a company that faces questions
about its future performance.
Silvestri, the bank spokesman, declined to comment on
whether regulators approved the selection of the bank's
directors. Spokesperson for the Fed and the Office of the
Comptroller of the Currency could not immediately be reached for
comment.
The board has not determined board committees for the new
directors, the bank said in a securities filing on Thursday. The
directors will receive pro-rated stock and cash awards on Sept.
1, according to the filing. Non-employee director compensation
includes $80,000 in cash and $160,000 in restricted stock
awards, according to the bank's most recent proxy.
Rossotti, Colbert and Powell did not return calls seeking
comment. Board chairman Chad Holiday also did not return a call
seeking comment.