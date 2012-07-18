* Q2 EPS of 19 cents vs loss of 90 cents a year ago

* Analysts had expected earnings of 14 cents per share

* Part two of cost program will save $3 billion annually (Adds analyst estimate, revenue, cost-cutting details, byline)

By Rick Rothacker

July 18 Bank of America Corp reported a second-quarter profit on Wednesday as the second-largest U.S. bank cut costs and reduced reserves for loan losses.

Net income was $2.5 billion, or 19 cents a share, compared with a loss of $8.8 billion a year earlier, when the bank took $20.7 billion in mortgage-related and other charges.

The Charlotte, North Carolina-based bank has lagged its peers in recovering from the financial crisis, largely due to losses tied to its 2008 purchase of subprime lender Countrywide Financial.

Total revenue declined to $21.97 billion, from $22.28 billion in the first quarter but up from $13.24 billion a year ago. Banks are struggling to boost revenue amid weak demand, low interest rates and new regulations crimping fees.

To boost profits, Bank of America last year launched a cost-cutting program called Project New BAC. On Wednesday, the bank said the second phase of the initiative, which covers capital markets, commercial banking and wealth management areas, aims to reap $3 billion in annual savings by mid-2015.

The bank last year said the first phase, which focuses on consumer businesses and information technology, was expected to save $5 billion per year and eliminate 30,000 jobs.

The cost-cutting drive showed results in the second quarter as expenses fell to $17 billion, from $22.9 billion a year ago and $19.1 billion in the first quarter.

"In a challenging global economy, we still see opportunities to do more with our customers and clients. Lending to commercial businesses increased for the sixth straight quarter -- with small business lending and commitments up 23 percent in a year -- and consumer credit is in the best shape in years," Chief Executive Officer Brian Moynihan said.

The bank's provision for loan losses fell to $1.77 billion, its lowest level since the first quarter of 2007, compared with $3.26 billion a year ago. (Reporting by Rick Rothacker in Charlotte, N.C.; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn and Maureen Bavdek)