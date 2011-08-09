* Moynihan says unsettling times for clients and staff

* CEO says bank taking aggressive action on legacy issues

* Reassures staff the bank will weather latest crisis (Adds comments from Merrill brokers, Krawcheck video)

By Joseph A. Giannone

NEW YORK, Aug 9 With Bank of America Corp (BAC.N) stock in freefall, Chief Executive Brian Moynihan moved to reassure employees the beleaguered bank was on the right path and could weather the current storm.

"We are aggressively taking action to put the legacy mortgage issues behind the company -- even at great short-term cost -- and to help get the U.S. housing market going again," he said in a letter to nearly 288,000 employees late on Monday. "We have weathered challenging times before and we will now."

The largest commercial bank's stock price sank 20 percent on Monday to its lowest level since the end of March 2009, a period when many investors were worried the U.S. government might nationalize BofA and other banks saddled under unwanted mortgage and credit assets.

Now Moynihan, his bank besieged by a weak economy choppy markets and an unending stream of litigation and regulatory probes, is under the gun to restore market confidence.

"This is an unsettling time -- not just for our shareholders, but also for all of our teammates," he wrote.

Moynihan's letter is part of a full-court press by Bank of America management to soothe customers and employees.

Bank of America wealth and investment management president, Sallie Krawcheck early on Monday taped a message of reassurance for the bank's Merrill Lynch, U.S. Trust and retirement services advisers and employees.

Underscoring the importance of calming the troops: Krawcheck and other Merrill executives on Friday canceled a teleconference with the press scheduled for Monday morning to discuss a quarterly survey of the views of affluent investors.

Moynihan in his letter said the bank has built a "fortress balance sheet" with capital ratios much stronger than they were during the financial crisis of 2008. Uncle Sam was forced to inject $45 billion into a BofA hobbled by its Countrywide takeover and the pending rescue of Merrill Lynch.

With the exception of the mortgage business, slammed by weak home prices and ongoing fallout from the 2008 crisis, Bank of America's businesses are all in the black, he said.

Stocks broadly have plunged in the past week, capped off by frenzied selling on Monday after Standard & Poor's cut its rating on U.S. government debt to AA-plus.

"Without a doubt, these are challenging, perhaps unprecedented times," Krawcheck said, moderating a video with the firm's investment strategists posted on a Merrill client website Tuesday.

Bank of America itself has been clobbered by a barrage of negative news. On Monday insurance giant American International Group (AIG.N) sued BofA seeking $10 billion for losses on mortgage-backed securities.

Amid a broad rally in U.S. stocks Tuesday, Bank of America shares rose 3.7 percent to $6.75 a share in afternoon trade, however, that is still just one third its June 30 reported book value of $20.29 a share.

One Merrill broker in New York said many clients are asking questions about the stability of Bank of America. The firm has distributed "talking points" to help advisers address fears.

"The bank says we're building a fortress balance sheet and maybe it's true, maybe it's not. What's irrefutable is that losses and lawsuits are coming out of the woodwork," said the broker, who requested anonymity because he is not authorized to speak publicly about internal matters.

Another broker, a member of Merrill's "Chairman's Club" of top producers, said BofA "can't stay out of the news," but added he has not received calls from worried clients.

"Maybe they're jaded. There's been so much negativity surrounding stocks and the bank," said the second broker. Also, Merrill's brokerage business is performing well.

BofA's wealth management division generated $506 million of profit in the second quarter, when the company as a whole posted a $7.4 billion loss on mortgage-related losses.

Moynihan said capital and cash levels were higher than a year ago and that most legacy mortgage issues were resolved.

"Most of the factors driving market volatility are beyond our control," he said, "but for matters within our control, we are taking action."

The outreach continues Wednesday, when Moynihan will submit to a public grilling from Fairholme Capital founder Bruce Berkowitz, whose hedge fund is among BofA's top shareholders.

(Reporting by Joseph A. Giannone and Joe Rauch; editing by Gunna Dickson, Bernard Orr)