By Rick Rothacker
Jan 15 Bank of America Corp has named
capital markets co-head Alastair Borthwick as its head of
commercial banking, in a shuffling of veteran executives.
Borthwick, a former Goldman Sachs Group Inc executive
who joined the bank in 2005, replaces Laura Whitley, who will
take a position in consumer banking, according to a memo sent to
employees. Commercial banking has been a bright spot for Bank of
America, whose profits have been dragged down by
mortgage-related losses since the financial crisis.
Borthwick will report to Tom Montag, the co-chief operating
officer who runs global banking and markets operations. Lisa
Carnoy remains the head of global capital markets.
Whitley, who has been with the bank more than 25 years, will
become head of consumer services, operations and unsecured
credit, reporting to David Darnell, the bank's co-chief
operating officer who focuses on consumer and wealth management
businesses. She will preside over call centers, consumer product
operations, unsecured credit and collections, according to the
memo.
Bank of America is under pressure to increase revenue in its
signature consumer banking business, which is grappling with low
interest rates and new regulations that have cut into income
from fees. Revenue in consumer and business banking through the
first nine months of 2012 fell 14 percent to $21.8 billion from
the same period in 2011.
The bank is also recovering from a flap in late 2011 over a
proposed $5 monthly debit card fee that it later canceled. Bank
of America last month received the lowest customer satisfaction
score among four big U.S. banks in the latest report by the
American Customer Satisfaction Index, which interviewed
customers across the United States.
Whitley's new role includes duties that were previously
handled by two other executives. Long-time consumer banking
executive Susan Faulkner has become the bank's enterprise risk
executive, reporting to chief risk officer Terry Laughlin, and
Tim Huval left the company to become chief human resources
officer at insurance company Humana Inc.
Borthwick will be the bank's third head of commercial
banking since the fall of 2011, when Darnell was promoted out of
the spot to become co-chief operating officer, and Whitley took
over the position.
Bank of America reports fourth-quarter earnings on Thursday.
The bank's shares turned in the best performance in the Dow
Jones Industrial Average in 2012, rising 109 percent.
They are down 0.5 percent so far in 2013.