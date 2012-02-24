* BofA cites Fannie Mae repurchase claims
By Rick Rothacker
Feb 23 Bank of America Corp has
stopped selling some mortgages to Fannie Mae because
of a dispute arising from claims related to soured home loans,
the bank said in a filing on Thursday.
Starting in February, the second-largest U.S. bank said it
stopped delivering home-purchase loans and certain refinanced
mortgages to be packaged into Fannie Mae loan securitizations,
the bank said.
Bank of America and other large banks have absorbed billions
in losses related to requests by Fannie Mae and other investors
to buy back defective loans sold to them by banks during the
housing boom.
The bank didn't renew a contract with the
government-controlled mortgage entity because of "ongoing
differences" with Fannie Mae, including repurchase claims,
according to the bank's annual 10-K filing. (The filing can be
found at link.reuters.com/wen76s)
The Charlotte, North Carolina-based bank is still
selling loans to the other major government-controlled mortgage
entity, Freddie Mac, bank spokesman Jerry Dubrowski
said. It also can hold mortgage loans on its own balance sheet,
he said.
The bank remains in talks with Fannie Mae and continues to
sell Fannie Mae loans refinanced through the government's Making
Home Affordable program, according to the filing.
Bank of America has been dramatically scaling back its
mortgage operations after suffering huge losses from its 2008
purchase of subprime lender Countrywide Financial. Last year, it
stopped buying mortgages originated by smaller banks, which
dropped it to fourth from second in U.S. mortgage origination
rankings.
"Our company has streamlined," Dubrowski said. "We are
focused on providing credit for our customers, and this decision
is consistent with that. We have ended the past practices of
Countrywide, which had a significant relationship with Fannie
Mae."
Fannie Mae spokesman Andrew Wilson declined to
comment.
PENSION PLAN TO BE FROZEN
In Thursday's filing, Bank of America also said it will
freeze the benefits employees have earned in its company pension
plan as of June 30.
Employees will still be offered a 401(k) retirement plan in
which they can set aside a portion of their compensation in an
investment account. The bank matches up to 5 percent of employee
contributions, and eligible employees will also receive an
annual 401(k)contribution of between 2 percent to 3 percent of
their salary, bank spokesman Scott Silvestri said.
The move is in line with changes at other large
companies, Silvestri said.
Bank of America Chief Executive Brian Moynihan has been
slashing costs and selling non-core businesses as he looks to
boost profits and build capital to absorb mortgage-related
losses. The bank's stock fell 58 percent last year, but the
shares have revived this year, climbing 44 percent, as capital
concerns have eased.
In the filing, the bank said it will continue to build
capital through earnings, shed riskier assets and launch other
initiatives. The bank issued 122 million shares of immediately
tradable stock to certain employees in February in lieu of a
portion of their cash bonuses. The bank may also continue to
issue common stock in exchange for preferred stock and trust
preferred securities, according to the filing.
