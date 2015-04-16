By Jonathan Stempel
NEW YORK, April 16 Bank of America Corp
has settled its portion of a U.S. antitrust lawsuit in which
investors accused 12 major banks of rigging prices in the
foreign exchange market.
The settlement with the second-largest U.S. bank was
disclosed on Thursday by Scott & Scott, a law firm for the
investors. Terms were not disclosed.
Bank of America is the third bank to settle investor claims
related to the $5.3 trillion-a-day currency market. JPMorgan
Chase & Co settled for $99.5 million in January, and
Switzerland's UBS AG settled for $135 million in March.
Scott & Scott said Bank of America's settlement will
"mirror" the earlier accords, and that the bank will cooperate
with investors in the remaining litigation. U.S. and European
regulators are also probing currency trading.
The settlement resolves claims that Charlotte, North
Carolina-based Bank of America conspired with rivals to
manipulate the WM/Reuters Closing Spot Rates, known as the Fix,
in chat rooms, instant messages and emails.
Investors, including hedge funds and pension funds, said the
12 banks controlled 84.3 percent of the global currency trading
market in 2013.
They said Bank of America held a 3.08 percent share,
JPMorgan held 6.07 percent and UBS held 10.11 percent. The
largest shares were held by Deutsche Bank AG,
Citigroup Inc and Barclays Plc.
Lawrence Grayson, a Bank of America spokesman, declined to
comment. Chief Financial Officer Bruce Thompson said on a
Wednesday conference call that the bank already set aside money
for the accord.
David Scott, a lawyer for the investors, did not immediately
respond to a request for comment.
Last November, Bank of America agreed to a $250 million fine
to resolve a currency-rigging probe by the U.S. Office of the
Comptroller of the Currency.
According to the investors, traders used disguised names to
rig currency prices through practices referred to as "front
running," "banging the close" and "painting the screen," and
chat rooms called "The Cartel," "The Bandits' Club," "The Mafia"
and "One Team, One Dream."
The case is In re: Foreign Exchange Benchmark Rates
Antitrust Litigation, U.S. District Court, Southern District of
New York, No. 13-07789.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel; Editing by Dan Grebler)