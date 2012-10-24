Oct 24 The United States on Wednesday filed a civil mortgage fraud lawsuit against Bank of America Corp , accusing it of deliberately generating and then selling thousands of toxic home loans that later defaulted to Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac.
U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara in Manhattan said in a statement that the sales had resulted in more than $1 billion of losses and "countless" foreclosures. He said the case is the U.S. Department of Justice's first civil fraud lawsuit over mortgage loans sold to Fannie Mae or Freddie Mac.
