BRIEF-Childrens Place hikes quarterly dividend to 40 cents/shr from 20 cents/shr
* Childrens Place Inc- board of directors has approved a new $250 million share repurchase program
NEW YORK Aug 27 Bank of America Corp failed to persuade a federal judge to dismiss a lawsuit in which the United States accused it of causing taxpayers more than $1 billion of losses by selling thousands of toxic mortgage loans to Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac
In an order made public on Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff in Manhattan said there are "genuine factual disputes" involving at least one of the government's theories to warrant letting the case continue.
Rakoff ruled four weeks before a scheduled Sept. 23 trial.
* Childrens Place Inc- board of directors has approved a new $250 million share repurchase program
* GM says "even less interested" in FCA tie-up than before (Adds details, analyst, context)
* Seven Generations boosts 2016 production 95 percent to 117,800 boe/d, generates record funds from operations of $733 million