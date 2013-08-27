* Judge refuses to dismiss suit, finds "factual disputes"
* Bank says believes there was no fraud
* Jury trial scheduled to begin Sept. 23
By Jonathan Stempel
NEW YORK, Aug 27 A U.S. government lawsuit
accusing Bank of America Corp of fraud in the sale of
billions of dollars of toxic mortgage loans to Fannie Mae
and Freddie Mac is on track to go to trial
next month after a judge rejected the bank's bid to dismiss the
case.
In an order made public on Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Jed
Rakoff in Manhattan said there were "genuine factual disputes"
that justify letting the case continue against the
second-largest U.S. bank.
The order clears the way for the case to proceed toward a
scheduled Sept. 23 jury trial. Only a few prominent cases tied
to the financial crisis have ever gone to trial.
Rakoff also said he expects to decide before trial which
theories he will allow the government to pursue. He said he
would explain his reasons for Tuesday's order "in due course."
The U.S. Department of Justice sued Bank of America last
October, joining a whistleblower lawsuit originally brought by
former Countrywide Financial Corp executive Edward O'Donnell.
It alleged that Countrywide, acquired by Bank of America in
July 2008, caused more than $1 billion of taxpayer losses by
selling defective home loans to Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, the
mortgage financiers seized by the government in September 2008.
The government said the loans went through a program called
the "High Speed Swim Lane" - also known as "HSSL" and "Hustle" -
that Countrywide devised in 2007 to speed up loan processing,
even if it meant ignoring safeguards to help ensure that loans
were sound and not tainted by fraud.
Bank of America, in court papers, countered that HSSL was a
"legitimate and good-faith effort" to develop systems for making
prime loans after the collapse of the subprime market.
A Bank of America spokesman, Lawrence Grayson, said after
Rakoff issued his order, "This program ended before our purchase
of Countrywide, as the government acknowledges. We believe there
was no fraud."
At an Aug. 13 hearing, Rakoff signaled that the government
could take its case against Bank of America and former
Countrywide executive Rebecca Mairone to a jury.
"The government's theory in part has always been that the
defendants, through their own internal processes, covered up how
defective the loans were and made them appear - even for the
purposes of their ultimate internal figures, let alone what they
represented to others - less defective than they were," Rakoff
said. "That may be right, that may be wrong."
CHALLENGE FOR CEO MOYNIHAN
While Bank of America Chief Executive Brian Moynihan has
made major strides in resolving litigation tied to the financial
crisis, with the bank having already agreed to pay more than $45
billion, the lawsuit makes clear his work is far from done.
Indeed, the Charlotte, North Carolina-based lender was hit
just three weeks ago with lawsuits by the Justice Department and
the Securities and Exchange Commission alleging fraud in an $850
million mortgage debt sale in early 2008.
In the case before Rakoff, Bank of America was sued under
the federal False Claims Act and the Financial Institutions
Reform, Recovery and Enforcement Act (FIRREA), a 1989 federal
law passed in the wake of that decade's savings-and-loan crisis.
FIRREA has a lower burden of proof and longer statute of
limitations than other laws often used in financial fraud cases.
Earlier this month, Rakoff endorsed a broad interpretation
of FIRREA. He has also taken a tough line in SEC
cases against banks, initially rejecting a Bank of America
settlement over Merrill, and rejecting a separate accord with
Citigroup Inc because that bank did not admit wrongdoing.
"Admitting it did something wrong could have preclusive
effects in subsequent private civil litigation or parallel
litigation involving the government, so the bank needs to tread
carefully," David Freeman Engstrom, an associate professor at
Stanford Law School, said in an interview about Bank of America.
"Rolling the dice and going to trial may be more attractive."
The case is U.S. ex rel. O'Donnell v. Bank of America Corp
et al, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, No.
12-01422.