Nov 30 Getco LLC, an electronic market maker and
high-frequency trading specialist, on Wednesday said it agreed
to buy Bank of America Corp's floor-trading operations
at the New York Stock Exchange, significantly expanding its
market-making operations.
Terms were not disclosed. Getco said the transaction will
make it the second-largest NYSE-designated market-maker,
responsible for trades in about 650 companies and 850
securities.
Among the companies it would be responsible for are
blue-chip names such as Coca-Cola Co, General Electric Co
and McDonald's Corp.
The transaction will leave just four designated market
makers at the exchange: Getco, Barclays Plc, Goldman
Sachs Group Inc and Knight Capital Group Inc.
Barclays is the largest.
They had been preceded by so-called specialists,
which according to the NYSE numbered 25 as recently as 2000, but
the need for human traders has declined as the Big Board moved
toward an electronic model.
Getco attained designated market-maker status in February
2010. It said it will assume responsibility for its new
assignments from Bank of America over the course of December.
Bank of America is the second-largest U.S. bank, but has
been shedding assets in an effort to comply with new
international capital standards.
