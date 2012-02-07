Feb 7 Bank of America Corp has
added a former Goldman Sachs Group Inc partner to nurture
client relationships at its global corporate and investment
bank, according to an internal memo sent on Tuesday.
Ravi Sinha will serve as an executive vice chairman, based
in New York and reporting to GCIB chairman Purna Saggurti.
Sinha's focus will be on "deepening strategic client
relationships and delivering the firm's vast global resources to
our clients," Saggurti and co-chief operating officer Tom Montag
said in the memo.
Bank of America spokesman John Yiannacopoulos confirmed the
contents of the memo.
Sinha worked at Goldman for more than 20 years, holding a
number of senior leadership positions, before retiring in April
2010. He is not related to Ravi Sinha, the former Goldman Sachs
banker who was recently slapped with a record fine by Britain's
financial regulator.
The Wall Street Journal reported the hire earlier on
Tuesday.
(Reporting By Rick Rothacker in Charlotte, N.C.; editing by
Andre Grenon)