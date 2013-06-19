June 19 Bank of America has appointed J.P. Morgan Chase & Co investment banker Anwar Zakkour as co-head of its newly formed global technology, media and telecoms(TMT)group.

Zakkour, who worked at JPMorgan for eight years, will be based in New York, according to an internal memo, which was confirmed by a spokesman.

He has advised on a number of transactions, including the sale of MetroPCS to T-Mobile USA, the acquisition by News Corp. of Dow Jones as well as Cisco's purchase of NDS, it said in the memo.

Zakkour will co-head the group with Chet Bozdog, who is currently head of Bank of America's global technology investment banking.

Mark Bush, who leads the bank's global media and telecoms team, will take on the position of chairman of the TMT group.

Bank of America said in the memo it had decided to combine its technology unit with the media and telecoms division to take into account that the three industries have become increasingly intertwined.