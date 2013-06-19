June 19 Bank of America has appointed
J.P. Morgan Chase & Co investment banker Anwar Zakkour
as co-head of its newly formed global technology, media and
telecoms(TMT)group.
Zakkour, who worked at JPMorgan for eight years, will be
based in New York, according to an internal memo, which was
confirmed by a spokesman.
He has advised on a number of transactions, including the
sale of MetroPCS to T-Mobile USA, the acquisition by
News Corp. of Dow Jones as well as Cisco's
purchase of NDS, it said in the memo.
Zakkour will co-head the group with Chet Bozdog, who is
currently head of Bank of America's global technology investment
banking.
Mark Bush, who leads the bank's global media and telecoms
team, will take on the position of chairman of the TMT group.
Bank of America said in the memo it had decided to combine
its technology unit with the media and telecoms division to take
into account that the three industries have become increasingly
intertwined.