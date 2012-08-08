Aug 8 Bank of America Corp has plucked four employees from Morgan Stanley, including the new head of its equities business in Latin America, according to a memo sent to employees on Wednesday.

Pedro Asprino most recently served as Morgan Stanley's head of equity sales and trading in Brazil, the memo said. As head of Latin America equities, he will report to Fab Gallo, global head of equities, and Alexandre Bettamio, country head for Brazil.

Also joining from Morgan Stanley are Viraj Verma, who will head the equities trading desk for Latin America; Fabio Schvaitzer, who will serve as a director for the cash/swap trading desk in Brazil; and Caio Ramos Leite de Barros, who will join the Brazil equities trading team.

Bank of America, which expanded its capital markets operations with the 2009 acquisition of Merrill Lynch, also announced that Fabio Resegue, currently head of equities in Brazil, will take up the newly created position of head of Latin America equity distribution. (Reporting by Rick Rothacker; Editing by Leslie Gevirtz)