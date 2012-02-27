UPDATE 1-Takata taps KSS as final bidder for restructuring deal - sources
* Takata at centre of global airbag recall, seeks financial rescue
Feb 27 The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development said on Monday it is charging Bank of America Corp with discriminating against homebuyers with disabilities.
HUD alleged the second-largest U.S. bank by assets imposed "unnecessary and burdensome requirements" on borrowers who relied on disability income to qualify for their mortgages. The charge, now being handled by the U.S. Justice Department, is based on complaints by two borrowers in the state of Michigan and one in Wisconsin.
Bank of America in a statement said the three cases involved inconsistencies between Federal Housing Administration and conventional underwriting standards. The bank said it followed the stricter FHA standards and in all three cases funded the loans.
"There is no basis to allege that Bank of America has engaged in a systemic practice of discriminating on the basis of disability in connection with mortgage lending," the bank said.
The Fair Housing Act makes it illegal to discriminate against borrowers based on a disability, including requiring different application or qualification guidelines. It is also illegal to ask about the severity of a disability except in limited circumstances, which HUD said were not applicable in the three cases.
HUD alleged that Bank of America asked some borrowers for proof of their disabilities and requested information about their Social Security income before approving the loans, which were initially denied.
The charge is the latest mortgage-related setback for the Charlotte, North Carolina-based bank, which was one of five large lenders to reach a $25 billion settlement this month with federal officials and state attorneys general over foreclosure-related abuses. Bank of America has been particularly besieged by losses and lawsuits tied to its 2008 purchase of lender Countrywide Financial. (Reporting By Rick Rothacker; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)
* Takata at centre of global airbag recall, seeks financial rescue
TORONTO, Feb 3 The U.S. Department of Justice will not be filing an emergency stay on Friday night to overturn a Seattle's judge ruling that blocked a U.S. executive order temporarily barring refugees and nationals from seven countries from entering the United States, a spokesman said.
Feb 3 U.S. Customs & Border Protection (CBP) has informed U.S. airlines that they can once again board travelers who had been barred by an executive order last week, after it was blocked nationwide on Friday by a federal judge in Seattle, an airline official told Reuters.