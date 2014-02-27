By Jessica Dye
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Feb 26 Bank of America Corp
said it does not owe the U.S. government the $2.1 billion it is
seeking in penalties after a jury found the bank liable for
fraud over defective mortgages sold by its Countrywide unit,
according to a court filing made on Wednesday.
Lawyers for the bank said the government's request
"contradicts every pertinent legal principle" and called it a
"dramatic departure from reality," the filing stated. Bank of
America said in the filing that it should only have to pay the
amount it made in profit from selling the loans, which it
contended was zero.
A spokesman for the U.S. attorney's office in Manhattan
declined to comment. A spokesperson for Bank of America could
not be reached for comment Wednesday evening.
A federal jury in New York in October found Bank of America
and Rebecca Mairone, a former mid-level executive at
Countrywide, each liable for fraud in the civil lawsuit.
The case focused on a mortgage lending process at
Countrywide, which Bank of America acquired in July 2008, called
the "High Speed Swim Lane," or alternatively "HSSL" or "Hustle."
The government contended that Countrywide's program
emphasized and rewarded employees for the quantity rather than
the quality of loans produced and eliminated checklists designed
to ensure that loans were sound.
Bank of America and Mairone denied wrongdoing. Bank of
America has said it was evaluating options for an appeal.
Any penalty would be assessed by U.S. District Judge Jed
Rakoff.
Prosecutors initially asked for $863.6 million, but later
raised the amount to $2.1 billion.
In its response on Wednesday, Bank of America said that the
U.S. government erred by basing the proposed penalty on its
gross "gain" from the loans. Instead, the law requires the
penalty amount to be calculated by measuring the bank's
"pecuniary gain," or amount of profit that it made from selling
the materially defective HSSL loans, the bank said. It estimated
that amount to be zero, according to the filing.
Oral arguments have been set for March 13.