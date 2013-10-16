(Corrects sixth paragraph say "borrowers" from "lenders.")
By Joseph Ax
NEW YORK Oct 16 U.S. prosecutors grilled a
former executive of Bank of America Corp's Countrywide
unit in federal court on Wednesday, seeking to show she pressed
employees to churn out thousands of substandard loans with
little regard for their quality.
Rebecca Mairone, who served as chief operating officer for
Countrywide's Full Spectrum Lending Division, is the only
individual defendant in the government's civil case against Bank
of America over defective mortgages that Countrywide allegedly
sold to Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac in the
months leading up to the 2008 financial crisis.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Jaimie Nawaday pointed out that
Mairone had supported contests with names such as "On-Fire
February" and "March Madness" for employees who funded the most
loans in a given month.
Under questioning from her own attorney, Mairone said the
contests were a motivational tool intended to "make it more
fun."
"It was certainly not something that got in the way of
controls," she said.
The trial, which started in U.S. District Court in Manhattan
last month, is based on the government's claims that Countrywide
defrauded the government-sponsored mortgage finance companies by
creating a process called the "high-speed swim lane" (HSSL), or
"Hustle," which sped up approvals for unqualified borrowers.
The case is the first brought by the government against a
major financial institution over mortgage practices to reach
trial since the financial crisis. It stems from a whistleblower
lawsuit filed by former Countrywide executive Edward O'Donnell.
The government estimates the mortgage finance companies had
a gross loss of $848.2 million on Countrywide's "Hustle" loans.
The net loss on loans that were materially defective was $131.2
million, according to prosecutors.
In referring to reports that ranked employees based on the
number of loans they funded and bonuses tied to loan volume,
Nawaday sought to show that Mairone was more concerned with
quantity than quality. Mairone said decisions were made in
collaboration with other executives.
At one point, Nawaday showed Mairone an email from another
executive to various managers, including Mairone, saying the
company would have to change the culture, "that was highly
focused on turn time and lock-to-fund ratio."
"That's a culture you created, correct?" Nawaday said.
"No, that's not correct," Mairone said.
When her lawyer, Marc Mukasey, asked Mairone how she
balanced sales with quality, she said that quality was always a
foremost concern, even as the company pushed for higher volume.
"You cannot fund a loan without quality," she said. "It's
not good for the customer, it's not good for the company and
it's not good for the investors."
Mairone, 46, is a managing director at JPMorgan Chase & Co
.
Also on Wednesday, Bank of America reported a
higher-than-expected quarterly profit, although it said mortgage
production dropped sharply as higher interest rates made
refinancing less attractive.
The case is U.S. ex rel. O'Donnell v. Bank of America Corp
et al, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, No.
12-01422.
(Reporting by Joseph Ax. Editing by Andre Grenon)