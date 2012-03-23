(Recasts; changes source, adds details)
March 22 Bank of America Corp said on
Thursday it was launching a pilot program that will allow
homeowners facing foreclosure an opportunity to remain in their
homes while transitioning to tenant status.
Under the pilot program known as "Mortgage to Lease,"
participants will transfer their property titles to the bank and
have their outstanding mortgage debt forgiven, Bank of America
said.
Fewer than 1,000 customers will be invited to participate in
the first phase of the pilot and the bank said it has started
selecting customers in test markets in Arizona, Nevada and New
York -- three states hit hard in the housing downturn.
"If this evolves from a pilot into a more broadly based
program, we also see potential benefits from helping to
stabilize housing prices in the surrounding community," Bank of
America executive Ron Sturzenegger said.
In February, five big U.S. banks accused of abusive
mortgage practices had agreed to a $25 billion government
settlement that may help roughly one million borrowers but is no
magic bullet for the ailing housing market.
Bank of America, which had the largest exposure to the
settlement due to its 2008 purchase of the troubled subprime
lender Countrywide Financial, earlier agreed to offer deeper
cuts for its underwater borrowers.
