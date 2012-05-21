BRIEF-First Global Data Ltd says was recently served with an application by Fountain Asset Corp
May 21 Bank of America Corp is "very comfortable" with the composition of its corporate investment portfolio, which is invested mostly in government-guaranteed mortgage bonds and U.S. Treasury bonds, Chief Executive Officer Brian Moynihan said at an investor conference on Monday.
Moynihan was asked about the bank's investments following JPMorgan Chase & Co's disclosure this month that it lost $2 billion or more on a trading strategy in its Corporate Investment Office. Bank of America buys insurance-like protection on some loans to large companies, but doesn't make broader hedging bets at the corporate level, he said. (Reporting By Rick Rothacker in Charlotte, North Carolina; Editing by Gary Hill)
* Pine Cliff Energy Ltd announces 2017 guidance, 2016 bank debt reduction and year-end reserves
Feb 13 Auto repair-center operator Service King Paint & Body LLC, owned by Blackstone Group LP and Carlyle Group LP, is considering a potential sale of the company for more than $2 billion, Bloomberg reported citing sources.