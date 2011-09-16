Sept 16 Countrywide Financial's lawsuit losses
could compel parent Bank of America Corp (BofA) (BAC.N) to put
up the unit on the bankruptcy block, Bloomberg reported citing
four people with knowledge of the firm's strategy.
The bankruptcy option exists because the bank maintained a
separate legal identity for the subprime lender after buying it
in 2008, said the people, who declined to be identified because
the plans are private.
However, a filing is not imminent and the executives are
aware that the move could backfire and cast doubt on the
largest U.S. bank's financial strength, Bloomberg cited the
people as saying.
Charlotte, North Carolina-based Bank of America has lost
more than $22 billion from its consumer mortgage division in
the last four quarters, in large part because of loan losses
and legal settlements linked to Countrywide.
In August, American International Group Inc (AIG.N) sued
BofA for over $10 billion, saying the bank was liable for
Countrywide's mortgage bonds as its legal successor.
(Reporting by Shravya Jain in Bangalore, editing by Bernard
Orr)