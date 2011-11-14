* Bank of America selling stake for $6.6 bln
* Deal will generate $1.8 bln after-tax gain
* CCB stake was once strategic, but now BofA needs capital
By Rick Rothacker
Nov 14 Bank of America Corp (BAC.N) plans to
sell most of its remaining stake in China Construction Bank
Corp for $6.6 billion cash in the ailing bank's latest move to
boost capital levels.
In the last three months, the largest U.S. bank has agreed
to sell nearly $15 billion of CCB (0939.HK) (601939.SS) shares,
a holding originally acquired in 2005 to cement Bank of
America's strategic relationship with the Chinese bank and give
it a stake in the fast-growing Asian economy.
Now, Bank of America is under pressure to build capital to
cover mortgage-related assets and to meet new international
standards.
The bank likely would have preferred to hold on to the
shares, said Gary Townsend, chief executive of Maryland-based
investment firm Hill-Townsend Capital. But it needs to focus on
its main businesses and is trying to build capital without
issuing more common stock, he said.
"This is still a company under significant stress," said
Townsend, whose firm owns a small amount of Bank of America
preferred shares. "They have a great deal to prove, so they are
raising more capital."
Bank of America said on Monday the new stake sale is
expected to generate a gain of about $1.8 billion after taxes.
The income from the private sale will allow the bank to
realize deferred tax assets, boosting a measure of capital
known as tier 1 common capital by about $2.9 billion.
Bank of America and other U.S. financial firms began taking
stakes in Chinese banks in the last decade as a way to enter a
market that was difficult to penetrate on their own. But as
U.S. banks have struggled in recent years they have sold the
shares for gains.
Last week, Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS.N) sold $1.1 billion
of shares in Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd
(1398.HK), a source told Reuters. Morgan Stanley (MS.N) last
year agreed to sell its 34.3 percent stake in China
International Capital Corp, China's top investment bank.
In August, Bank of America agreed to sell $8.3 billion of
CCB shares to a group of investors. After those sales, the bank
still owned 12.5 billion CCB shares, or about a 5 percent
stake, according to its latest quarterly filing.
Of those 12.5 billion shares, the bank was entitled to sell
about 10.5 billion, with the rest having sales restrictions in
place until August 2013. Bank of America said it will continue
to hold about 1 percent of CCB's common shares after the latest
sales close this month.
The Charlotte, North Carolina-based bank still has an
agreement to cooperate with CCB through 2016 in areas including
investment banking.
NEARLY $50 BILLION IN ASSET SALES
Bank of America first invested in CCB in 2005 under Chief
Executive Ken Lewis, who initially agreed to spend $3 billion
for a 9 percent stake. In 2008, Bank of America increased its
investment to about 44.7 billion shares, or about a 19 stake.
The investment was seen as a strategic move that might
allow the U.S. bank to some day offer consumer banking products
to the growing Chinese middle class. The two banks shared
information about business practices, but a planned credit card
joint venture did not move forward, said bank spokesman Jerry
Dubrowski.
In 2009, as Bank of America was boosting capital levels in
the depths of the financial crisis, it began selling its CCB
stock. Those sales included $7.3 billion of shares after
regulators ordered the bank to find $34 billion in capital
after a stress test of U.S. banks.
Since taking over in January 2010, Lewis's successor, Brian
Moynihan, has been shedding assets to streamline the bank and
fortify its balance sheet. So far, these efforts have produced
more than $47 billion in gross proceeds, Dubrowski said.
"Our decision to sell the bulk of our remaining shares in
China Construction Bank is consistent with our stated objective
of continuing to build a strong balance sheet," Chief Financial
Officer Bruce Thompson said in a statement.
The CCB sales in August helped return the bank to
profitability in the third quarter. The bank has indicated it
could continue to sell private-equity investments and mortgage
servicing rights.
Bank of America, the No. 2 U.S. bank by assets, does not
have retail banking operations outside the United States but
has been expanding capital markets and wealth management
operations acquired in its 2009 purchase of Merrill Lynch & Co.
About 20 percent of the bank's $110 billion in revenue in 2010
came from outside the United States, up from about 18 percent
in 2009.
(Reporting by Rick Rothacker in Charlotte, North Carolina;
Additional reporting by Brenton Cordeiro in Bangalore and Dan
Wilchins in New York; Editing by Supriya Kurane, Derek Caney
and John Wallace)