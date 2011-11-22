Nov 21 U.S. regulators have informed Bank
of America's board that the company could face public
enforcement action if they are not satisfied with recent steps
taken to strengthen the bank, the Wall Street Journal said,
citing people familiar with the situation.
BofA has been operating under a memorandum of understanding
since May 2009. The memorandum, which is not public, identified
governance, risk and liquidity management as problems that had
to be fixed, the paper said, citing people familiar with the
document.
In recent months, regulators met with BofA's board and said
they wanted to see more progress on the bank's compliance with
the memorandum, the Journal said.
In the absence of progress, the informal order could turn
into a formal and public action, which would likely mean
intensified scrutiny and greater restrictions, the paper said.
However, the newspaper said that BofA's directors believe
the bank has met demands set out in the 2009 document.
Now, "the board's view is it's time to take us out of the
penalty box," one person familiar with the situation told the
Journal.
Bank of America spokesman Larry Di Rita declined to comment
on the Journal report to Reuters.
(Reporting by Sakthi Prasad in Bangalore and Rick Rothacker in
Charlotte, North Carolina; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)