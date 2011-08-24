* Shares rise 11 pct after day-earlier loss
* Trading accounts for 7.2 pct of total market volume
* Shares close at $6.99


By Joe Rauch
CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug 24 Bank of America Corp
(BAC.N) shares rebounded on Wednesday with their second-largest
price increase this month after analysts said the bank's
capital needs were not as dire as some had feared.
Bank of America closed up 11 percent, or 69 cents, at $6.99
after finishing at $6.30 on Tuesday, the stock's lowest closing
price in 2-1/2 years.
The bank's shares posted their largest one-day gain since
Aug. 9, the day after Bank of America shares plummeted 20
percent.
The largest U.S. bank's stock accounted for 7.2 percent of
the total market volume and outpaced a 3.34 percent gain in the
KBW Bank Index .BKX and 1.31 percent rise in the S&P 500
Index .SPX.
Investors and analysts said the rebound was a reaction to
the stock dropping 32 percent since the beginning of August and
losing half its value so far this year.
"The stock is not out of the woods but the selling has been
grossly overdone," said Marshall Front, chairman of
Chicago-based Front Barnett Associates LLC.
Front's firm owns Bank of America shares and manages $600
million in assets.
Bank analyst Meredith Whitney and Raymond James bank
analyst Anthony Polini said Bank of America's capital needs
were not as pressing as some have estimated.
Their assessments came a day after former analyst Henry
Blodget estimated the bank needed as much as $200 billion in
additional capital. Bank of America said Blodget was wrong.
The differing views on the bank's capital position
highlight the uncertainty that surrounds its large home
mortgage portfolio.
Some observers believe the bank could be on the hook to
repurchase billions of toxic home loans from now-soured
mortgage-backed securities.
In June, the bank and a group of investors agreed to an
$8.5 billion settlement over repurchase claims on loans made by
Countrywide Financial Corp.
The repurchase claims and related litigation could stretch
out for years, according to some analysts. Others see the bank
as capable of earning its way through its problems, and say
investor fears are overblown.
"We're in a war of words right now," said Marty Mosby, bank
analyst with Guggenheim Securities.
On Tuesday, Bank of America sent a memo to employees to
address rumors swirling about the bank.
According to the memo, obtained by Reuters, the bank called
rumors that it may be sold to rival JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N)
"baseless" and said they "don't even make practical sense,"
adding that it has enough capital to operate its businesses.
The bank also said in the memo it can meet new industry
capital rules without issuing new stock, reiterating a point
made publicly in recent weeks by Chief Executive Brian
Moynihan.
(Reporting by Joe Rauch; editing by John Wallace, Gary Hill)