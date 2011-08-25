(Refiles to fix typo in first paragraph)

* Buffett called BofA's Moynihan and asked to invest

* Deal was done in its entirety this week

* BofA shares have fallen on mortgage liability fears

* BofA shares rise but then give up most of their gains (Adds details on BofA trading, capital position)

By Ben Berkowitz and Joe Rauch

NEW YORK/CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug 25 Warren Buffett will invest $5 billion in Bank of America Corp (BAC.N), stepping in to shore up the largest U.S. bank in the same way he helped prop up Goldman Sachs and General Electric during the financial crisis.

Bank of America shares rose nearly 26 percent at one point but gave up most of those gains by early afternoon, standing 10 percent higher at $7.72. Trade was so heavy that Bank of America shares made up nearly 13 percent of the composite volume for the entire stock market.

The stock's rise makes the warrants for Bank of America shares that Buffett gets in the deal instantly profitable.

Buffett and Bank of America said he made an unsolicited call to the bank Wednesday morning offering to make an investment. Buffett told CNBC the idea came to him while taking a bath, and the deal was done in 24 hours.

Even though the bank has said it did not need to raise capital, investors widely believed it needed more money and to show it could raise funds easily.

Bank of America has been plagued by fears that bad mortgage loans and legal liabilities from loans packaged into bonds by its Countrywide unit could drag it into tens of billions of dollars in fresh losses that would stretch its capital.

The deal proved again that Buffett has become something of a lender of last resort to the financial system, as he did with Goldman (GS.N) and GE (GE.N). Buffett's role in aiding the economy and the financial system has become symbolically important, given the lack of policy options left for the U.S. government and the Federal Reserve to stimulate demand.

"This proves to the market that if the bank needs additional capital, which we don't believe they do, but if they needed to calm the market by raising capital, they could do it within 30 minutes with a quick call to Uncle Warren," said Sean Egan, managing principal of Egan-Jones Ratings.

INSTANT RETURN

Buffett's Omaha-based Berkshire Hathaway (BRKa.N) could make out even better financially than Bank of America in the deal.

Berkshire gets warrants to buy 700 million shares of common stock at just over $7.14 per share, with an unusually long 10-year exercise period. One Berkshire holder said the warrants were by far the best part of the deal.

"He could well make a 100 percent return on his investment in a few years," said James Armstrong, president of Henry H. Armstrong Associates. "It's amazing how much a little hug from Buffett is worth these days."