* To transfer most of 1,200 employees to other businesses

* Unit had $160 bln in mortgage loans last year (Adds details on decision, background on sale process)

Oct 4 Bank of America Corp (BAC.N) said Tuesday it will close its correspondent mortgage lending business by the end of the year after failing to find a buyer for the operation.

The largest U.S. bank said in August that it planned to exit the business, either by selling it or winding it down. The unit buys loans made by smaller banks.

The correspondent business, which Bank of America largely inherited from its 2008 purchase of Countrywide Financial Corp, accounted for $160 billion in mortgage loans last year, about half of the bank's total.

The bank is now focused on making home loans directly to customers, allowing it to also pitch them checking accounts, credit cards and other products.

The Wall Street Journal reported last month that a Fortress Investment Group division considered buying the business.

Since taking over last year, Bank of America Chief Executive Brian Moynihan has been selling off business lines and shedding riskier operations as he looks to raise capital to cover mortgage losses and to meet new international capital standards.

The bank will transfer many of its 1,200 correspondent lending employees to other businesses, bank spokesman Rick Simon said. In a first step, about 100 employees in Westlake Village, California, will be moved during the week of Oct. 17 to the unit that handles troubled mortgage loans.

The bank's correspondent lending employees are primarily based in Westlake Village; Tampa, Florida; and Thousand Oaks, California.

(Reporting by Rick Rothacker in Charlotte; Editing by Richard Chang, Bernard Orr)