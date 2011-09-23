Sept 23 Bank of America Corp's (BAC.N) push to shed assets and build its capital base is in high gear.

The largest U.S. bank company is ridding itself of investments and businesses it considers "noncore" in order to raise cash and lower the asset base that determines its regulatory capital requirements. The deals range from significant dispositions such as its $8.6 billion Canadian credit card portfolio to more mundane divestitures, such as stock in a Pizza Hut franchisee.

In late August, the company staved off investor fears that it would be forced into a dilutive equity offering by lassoing a $5 billion investment from Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway. But concerns linger because the bank continues to battle billions of dollars of losses relating to residential mortgages and litigation, and faces tougher capital rules that will be phased in beginning in 2013.

Bank of America has announced some $46 billion of asset sales since 2010, including about $11 billion from shedding money management giant BlackRock (BLK.N), with the pace of deals accelerating in recent months.

The following have been announced, or reported to be on the block, since the start of this year:

February 3: Sells Balboa insurance portfolio for more than $700 million to Australia's QBE Insurance. The sale contributed to a $3 billion capital raise that was a provision in its agreement to pay off U.S. government bailout aid.

April 2011: Sells its $200 million United Kingdom small-business loan portfolio to Barclays PLC. Terms were not disclosed, and a bank spokesman declined to give a specific date for the transaction.

May 19: Announces sale of its remaining stake in BlackRock for about $2.5 billion.

June 6: Sells a $1 billion credit card portfolio to Regions Financial Corp (RF.N). The deal comprised about 500,000 accounts of Regions customers that were serviced by Bank of America.

July 7: Sells Balboa Insurance's life insurance division to St. Paul, Minnesota-based Securian Financial Group Inc. Terms were not disclosed.

August 3: Sells a credit card business in Spain to Apollo Capital Management. Terms were not disclosed.

August 5: Sells servicing rights on a pool of 400,000 mortgages to Fannie Mae. The purchase price on the loans that had unpaid principal of $73 billion was more than $500 million, the Wall Street Journal reported.

August 15: Agreed to sell an $8.6 billion credit card portfolio in Canada to TD Bank Group (TD.TO) for an undisclosed amount, and announcement of the possible sale of card businesses in the U.K. and Ireland.

August 25: Billionaire Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKa.N) buys $5 billion of preferred stock in a private offering. Berkshire also receives warrants to purchase up to 700 million common shares of Bank of America over the next decade at $7.14 per share.

August 29: Sells half of its stake in China Construction Bank for $8.3 billion.

September 15: Sells 80.8 million shares in hospital operator HCA Holdings Inc back to the company for about $1.5 billion. The bank has received roughly $3 billion in proceeds from the original $1 billion that Merrill Lynch & Co investment made in 2006. Bank of America bought Merrill Lynch (and its almost half-interest in BlackRock, in early 2009).

September 22: Reuters reports bank's plan to sell almost $1 billion of performing and delinquent commercial real estate loans to an investor group including Invesco Ltd (IVZ.N) and Square Mile Capital Management. The loans are tied to 32 properties.

September 22: Bloomberg reports bank's planned sale of a stake in NPC International, which operates the biggest Pizza Hut franchise in the United States, for more than $800 million.

