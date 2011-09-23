Sept 23 Bank of America Corp's (BAC.N) push to
shed assets and build its capital base is in high gear.
The largest U.S. bank company is ridding itself of
investments and businesses it considers "noncore" in order to
raise cash and lower the asset base that determines its
regulatory capital requirements. The deals range from
significant dispositions such as its $8.6 billion Canadian
credit card portfolio to more mundane divestitures, such as
stock in a Pizza Hut franchisee.
In late August, the company staved off investor fears that
it would be forced into a dilutive equity offering by lassoing
a $5 billion investment from Warren Buffett's Berkshire
Hathaway. But concerns linger because the bank continues to
battle billions of dollars of losses relating to residential
mortgages and litigation, and faces tougher capital rules that
will be phased in beginning in 2013.
Bank of America has announced some $46 billion of asset
sales since 2010, including about $11 billion from shedding
money management giant BlackRock (BLK.N), with the pace of
deals accelerating in recent months.
The following have been announced, or reported to be on the
block, since the start of this year:
February 3: Sells Balboa insurance portfolio for more than
$700 million to Australia's QBE Insurance. The sale contributed
to a $3 billion capital raise that was a provision in its
agreement to pay off U.S. government bailout aid.
April 2011: Sells its $200 million United Kingdom
small-business loan portfolio to Barclays PLC. Terms were not
disclosed, and a bank spokesman declined to give a specific
date for the transaction.
May 19: Announces sale of its remaining stake in BlackRock
for about $2.5 billion.
June 6: Sells a $1 billion credit card portfolio to Regions
Financial Corp (RF.N). The deal comprised about 500,000
accounts of Regions customers that were serviced by Bank of
America.
July 7: Sells Balboa Insurance's life insurance division to
St. Paul, Minnesota-based Securian Financial Group Inc. Terms
were not disclosed.
August 3: Sells a credit card business in Spain to Apollo
Capital Management. Terms were not disclosed.
August 5: Sells servicing rights on a pool of 400,000
mortgages to Fannie Mae. The purchase price on the loans that
had unpaid principal of $73 billion was more than $500 million,
the Wall Street Journal reported.
August 15: Agreed to sell an $8.6 billion credit card
portfolio in Canada to TD Bank Group (TD.TO) for an undisclosed
amount, and announcement of the possible sale of card
businesses in the U.K. and Ireland.
August 25: Billionaire Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway
Inc (BRKa.N) buys $5 billion of preferred stock in a private
offering. Berkshire also receives warrants to purchase up to
700 million common shares of Bank of America over the next
decade at $7.14 per share.
August 29: Sells half of its stake in China Construction
Bank for $8.3 billion.
September 15: Sells 80.8 million shares in hospital
operator HCA Holdings Inc back to the company for about $1.5
billion. The bank has received roughly $3 billion in proceeds
from the original $1 billion that Merrill Lynch & Co investment
made in 2006. Bank of America bought Merrill Lynch (and its
almost half-interest in BlackRock, in early 2009).
September 22: Reuters reports bank's plan to sell almost $1
billion of performing and delinquent commercial real estate
loans to an investor group including Invesco Ltd (IVZ.N) and
Square Mile Capital Management. The loans are tied to 32
properties.
September 22: Bloomberg reports bank's planned sale of a
stake in NPC International, which operates the biggest Pizza
Hut franchise in the United States, for more than $800
million.
(Reporting by Joe Rauch)